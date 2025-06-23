Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Director Sells $492,745.38 in Stock

Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) Director William Lis sold 13,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $492,745.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,231.02. This represents a 28.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ZLAB traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.01. The stock had a trading volume of 750,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,528. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 0.96. Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $44.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.83.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $106.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.40 million. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 60.26% and a negative return on equity of 33.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Zai Lab by 188.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,505,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,442,000 after acquiring an additional 984,041 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 1,671.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the fourth quarter worth $1,674,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Zai Lab by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

ZLAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank began coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Zai Lab from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.10 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Thursday, March 27th.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

