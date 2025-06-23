Anousheh Ansari Sells 2,500 Shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stock

Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) Director Anousheh Ansari sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.57, for a total transaction of $518,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,763,118. This trade represents a 6.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jabil Price Performance

NYSE:JBL traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $208.41. 1,644,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.20 and its 200-day moving average is $153.19. The stock has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.14. Jabil, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.85 and a 1-year high of $208.69.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jabil

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.21%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 29.1% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 142,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,345,000 after purchasing an additional 32,070 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Jabil by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 17,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth about $630,000. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 21.1% in the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $157.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Jabil from $206.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Jabil from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Argus upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.57.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

