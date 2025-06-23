Derek Gordon Schiller Sells 30,000 Shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Stock

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) EVP Derek Gordon Schiller sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 300,233 shares in the company, valued at $13,660,601.50. This represents a 9.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, June 18th, Derek Gordon Schiller sold 40,000 shares of Atlanta Braves stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,760,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Derek Gordon Schiller sold 72,505 shares of Atlanta Braves stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,117,715.00.

NASDAQ:BATRK traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.50. 610,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,736. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.85 and a beta of 0.55. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.46 and a fifty-two week high of $47.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.49.

Atlanta Braves ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $47.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.87 million. Research analysts predict that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BATRK. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 56.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Atlanta Braves in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 44.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 335.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on BATRK shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Atlanta Braves to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Atlanta Braves from $52.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Atlanta Braves from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

