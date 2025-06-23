Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:BSJU)

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.149 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4%
NASDAQ:BSJU traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.80. The stock had a trading volume of 30,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,121. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.67. Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $26.58.
About Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
