Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:BSJU)

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2025

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJUGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.149 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:BSJU traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.80. The stock had a trading volume of 30,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,121. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.67. Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $26.58.

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSJU was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU)

