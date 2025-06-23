Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWASGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.

Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:DWAS traded up $1.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.34. 21,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,001. Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $66.94 and a 1-year high of $104.46. The company has a market capitalization of $675.89 million, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.61 and its 200-day moving average is $84.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,753,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period.

Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

