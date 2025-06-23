Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Raises Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.2756 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This is a 172.9% increase from Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.1%

PSL traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.50. The company has a market cap of $93.26 million, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $95.03 and a 1 year high of $114.45.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF alerts:

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.