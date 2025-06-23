Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Raises Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.2756 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This is a 172.9% increase from Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.1%
PSL traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.50. The company has a market cap of $93.26 million, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $95.03 and a 1 year high of $114.45.
