Craig Vosburg Sells 9,428 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.05, for a total value of $3,328,555.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,636,125.55. This represents a 13.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Craig Vosburg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 12th, Craig Vosburg sold 9,428 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.18, for a total value of $5,545,361.04.

On Thursday, June 5th, Craig Vosburg sold 14,051 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.05, for a total value of $8,220,537.55.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $9.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $542.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,679,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,771. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $428.86 and a 1 year high of $594.71. The company has a market capitalization of $494.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $559.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $544.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 196.87% and a net margin of 45.21%. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MA shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $640.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,022,224,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 65,631.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,225,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,508,636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213,123 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $4,238,764,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 38.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,526,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,413,936,000 after buying an additional 3,765,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $837,017,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

