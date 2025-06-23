Craig Vosburg Sells 9,428 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.05, for a total value of $3,328,555.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,636,125.55. This represents a 13.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Craig Vosburg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 12th, Craig Vosburg sold 9,428 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.18, for a total value of $5,545,361.04.
- On Thursday, June 5th, Craig Vosburg sold 14,051 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.05, for a total value of $8,220,537.55.
Mastercard Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MA traded up $9.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $542.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,679,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,771. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $428.86 and a 1 year high of $594.71. The company has a market capitalization of $494.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $559.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $544.81.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have weighed in on MA shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $640.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,022,224,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 65,631.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,225,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,508,636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213,123 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $4,238,764,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 38.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,526,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,413,936,000 after buying an additional 3,765,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $837,017,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Mastercard
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
