Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) CAO Sells $212,360.00 in Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $212,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,615.43. This trade represents a 16.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Equitable Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE EQH traded up $0.56 on Monday, hitting $53.88. 2,787,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,550,169. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.54 and a 200-day moving average of $50.99. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.46 and a 12 month high of $56.00.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.14). Equitable had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 79.05%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Equitable’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.35%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EQH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Equitable from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Equitable from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Equitable from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

Institutional Trading of Equitable

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 446.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 37,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 30,570 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Equitable by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Equitable by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Equitable by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,420,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Further Reading

