Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) CAO Sells $212,360.00 in Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $212,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,615.43. This trade represents a 16.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Equitable Stock Up 1.0%
NYSE EQH traded up $0.56 on Monday, hitting $53.88. 2,787,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,550,169. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.54 and a 200-day moving average of $50.99. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.46 and a 12 month high of $56.00.
Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.14). Equitable had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 79.05%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Equitable’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on EQH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Equitable from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Equitable from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Equitable from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 446.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 37,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 30,570 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Equitable by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Equitable by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Equitable by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,420,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.
Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.
