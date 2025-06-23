Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:QQMG)

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQMGGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0428 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,819. The company has a market cap of $85.21 million, a P/E ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.19. Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.34 and a fifty-two week high of $36.74.

The Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 ESG index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-100 stocks screened and weighted based on various environmental, social, and governance criteria. QQMG was launched on Oct 27, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

