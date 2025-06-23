Insider Buying: Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME) Major Shareholder Purchases 21,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2025

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRMEGet Free Report) major shareholder David R. Liu purchased 21,000 shares of Prime Medicine stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $45,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,219,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,675,081.20. This trade represents a 0.10% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Prime Medicine Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of PRME stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.16. 4,221,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,031. Prime Medicine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $6.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRME has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Prime Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Prime Medicine from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.50 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prime Medicine has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on PRME

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRME. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Prime Medicine by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 883,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 433,653 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Prime Medicine by 272.5% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 403,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 295,365 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Prime Medicine by 1,419.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 227,749 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Prime Medicine by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,977,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,616,000 after acquiring an additional 170,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Prime Medicine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

About Prime Medicine

(Get Free Report)

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.