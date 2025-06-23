Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund (NYSE:MSD) Plans $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund (NYSE:MSD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Trading Down 0.5%

MSD stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.82. 113,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,723. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.79. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $8.32.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

