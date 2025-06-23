Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund (NYSE:MSD) Plans $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund (NYSE:MSD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Trading Down 0.5%
MSD stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.82. 113,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,723. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.79. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $8.32.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile
