Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st.

Lifetime Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 34.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lifetime Brands to earn $0.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

Lifetime Brands Trading Up 6.6%

NASDAQ LCUT traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $3.90. 62,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,231. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Lifetime Brands has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $9.03. The company has a market capitalization of $87.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lifetime Brands ( NASDAQ:LCUT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $140.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.86 million. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 4.70%. Research analysts predict that Lifetime Brands will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LCUT. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lifetime Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Lifetime Brands from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lifetime Brands

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lifetime Brands stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,385 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.48% of Lifetime Brands worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 40.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lifetime Brands

(Get Free Report)

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.