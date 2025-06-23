Contrasting ON (NYSE:ONON) and Capri (NYSE:CPRI)

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) and Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

ON has a beta of 2.35, meaning that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capri has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ON and Capri, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ON 0 2 18 2 3.00 Capri 0 8 4 0 2.33

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ON currently has a consensus price target of $63.85, indicating a potential upside of 20.34%. Capri has a consensus price target of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 33.93%. Given Capri’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Capri is more favorable than ON.

36.4% of ON shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of Capri shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Capri shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ON and Capri”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ON $2.63 billion 12.69 $275.23 million $0.70 75.80 Capri $4.44 billion 0.45 -$1.18 billion ($9.96) -1.69

ON has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Capri. Capri is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ON, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ON and Capri’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ON 7.81% 14.79% 8.83% Capri -26.61% -39.55% -7.27%

Summary

ON beats Capri on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ON

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores. The company was founded by David Allemann, Olivier Bernhard, and Caspar Coppetti in January 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites. It also engages in licensing agreements to the manufacture and sale of watches, jewelry, eyewear, and fragrances. The company was formerly known as Michael Kors Holdings Limited and changed its name to Capri Holdings Limited in December 2018. Capri Holdings Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

