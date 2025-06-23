GE Vernova Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:GEV)

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%.
GE Vernova Price Performance
Shares of GE Vernova stock traded up $13.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $499.97. 3,086,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,266,494. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $425.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.06. The firm has a market cap of $136.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.04, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.97. GE Vernova has a 52 week low of $150.01 and a 52 week high of $503.56.
GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that GE Vernova will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE Vernova
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $437.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Glj Research assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $702.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on GE Vernova from $387.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $499.00 price objective (up from $399.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.42.
Read Our Latest Research Report on GEV
About GE Vernova
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GE Vernova
- Asset Allocation Strategies in Volatile Markets
- Microsoft Stock Holds Steady as AI Drives Workforce Shift
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- D-Wave Goes International With South Korea Partnership
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Payment Giants Slide on Stablecoin Buzz—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.