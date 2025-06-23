Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Senior Officer Sells C$49,000.00 in Stock

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Lloyd Perry Feldman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total transaction of C$49,000.00.

Lloyd Perry Feldman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 16th, Lloyd Perry Feldman sold 3,100 shares of Stingray Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.90, for a total value of C$30,690.93.

Stingray Group Trading Down 0.2%

RAY.A traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$9.97. The stock had a trading volume of 25,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,351. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.45, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$529.81 million, a P/E ratio of -34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07. Stingray Group has a 52 week low of C$6.76 and a 52 week high of C$10.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on RAY.A. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Stingray Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Desjardins set a C$11.50 target price on Stingray Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Stingray Group from C$11.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, June 12th.

About Stingray Group

Stingray Group Inc is a music, media, and technology company. The company is a provider of curated direct-to-consumer and B2B services, including audio television channels, radio stations, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps. It operates through the following segments namely the Broadcasting and commercial music segment and Radio segment.

Further Reading

