Insider Selling: Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) CFO Sells 56,310 Shares of Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 56,310 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total value of $14,176,042.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 361,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,117,639.75. This represents a 13.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $3.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $253.77. The company had a trading volume of 19,611,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,430,805. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.48 and a 200 day moving average of $212.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.50 and a 1-year high of $265.43.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm's revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 88.39%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Bank of America boosted their target price on Broadcom from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Broadcom from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $304.00 target price (up from $267.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.09.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Challenger Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the first quarter. Challenger Wealth Management now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 3,876 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

