Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Insider Sells $17,069.50 in Stock

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) insider Robert Aflatooni sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $17,069.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,205 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,415.70. This represents a 0.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,719,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,233,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.25, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.25. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.49 and a 12-month high of $109.36.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,834,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Fisher Funds Management LTD purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,377,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 32,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $105.00 target price on Dollar Tree and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.26.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DLTR

About Dollar Tree

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.