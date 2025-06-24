Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) CAO Sells $231,000.00 in Stock

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) CAO Anthony Eheli sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,350.24. The trade was a 35.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Titan International Stock Performance

TWI traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $8.95. The company had a trading volume of 658,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,757. Titan International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $9.60. The stock has a market cap of $570.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.62 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.80.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $490.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.86 million. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. Equities analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan International

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EVR Research LP acquired a new stake in Titan International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,229,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Titan International by 1,059.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 918,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after acquiring an additional 838,902 shares during the period. 1060 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan International in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,536,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Titan International by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,267,000 after acquiring an additional 344,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Titan International by 51.6% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 759,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,372,000 after acquiring an additional 258,581 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Titan International in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Titan International in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

