Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) CAO Sells $231,000.00 in Stock

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) CAO Anthony Eheli sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,350.24. The trade was a 35.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
TWI traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $8.95. The company had a trading volume of 658,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,757. Titan International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $9.60. The stock has a market cap of $570.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.62 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.80.
Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $490.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.86 million. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. Equities analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Titan International in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Titan International in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.
Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.
