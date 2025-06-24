Insider Selling: Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Insider Sells 525 Shares of Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) insider Bruce K. Posey sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total value of $71,379.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,318,576.64. This represents a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Qualys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QLYS traded up $4.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $140.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,590. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.61 and a 52-week high of $170.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.21. Qualys had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 38.05%. The firm had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualys

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Qualys by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Qualys by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QLYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Qualys from $122.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank set a $142.00 target price on Qualys and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Qualys from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.50.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

