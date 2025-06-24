ValiRx (LON:VAL) Trading Down 21.6% – What’s Next?

ValiRx plc (LON:VAL – Get Free Report) dropped 21.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.58 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.59 ($0.01). Approximately 25,749,479 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 288% from the average daily volume of 6,630,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.75 ($0.01).

ValiRx Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.62.

Get ValiRx alerts:

ValiRx (LON:VAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 6th. The company reported GBX (1.45) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter. ValiRx had a negative net margin of 20,554.01% and a negative return on equity of 55.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that ValiRx plc will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

ValiRx Company Profile

ValiRx accelerates the development of treatments in cancer and women’s health to improve patient lives. We provide the scientific, financial and commercial framework to enable the rapid translation of innovative science into clinical development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ValiRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ValiRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.