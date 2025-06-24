Head to Head Survey: Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) and Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) and Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Floor & Decor and Haverty Furniture Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Floor & Decor 4.53% 9.32% 3.95% Haverty Furniture Companies 2.96% 6.94% 3.29%

Volatility & Risk

Floor & Decor has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Haverty Furniture Companies has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

80.6% of Haverty Furniture Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Floor & Decor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Haverty Furniture Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Floor & Decor and Haverty Furniture Companies”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Floor & Decor $4.46 billion 1.83 $205.87 million $1.89 40.02 Haverty Furniture Companies $722.90 million 0.44 $19.96 million $1.26 15.74

Floor & Decor has higher revenue and earnings than Haverty Furniture Companies. Haverty Furniture Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Floor & Decor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Floor & Decor and Haverty Furniture Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Floor & Decor 2 10 6 0 2.22 Haverty Furniture Companies 0 1 0 0 2.00

Floor & Decor presently has a consensus target price of $93.56, indicating a potential upside of 23.69%. Given Floor & Decor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Floor & Decor is more favorable than Haverty Furniture Companies.

Summary

Floor & Decor beats Haverty Furniture Companies on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names. The company sells home furnishings through its retail stores, as well as through its website. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

