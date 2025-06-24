Sol Strategies, Inc. (CVE:HOD) Director Antanas (Tony) Guoga Sells 109,300 Shares

Sol Strategies, Inc. (CVE:HOD – Get Free Report) Director Antanas (Tony) Guoga sold 109,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.35, for a total value of C$257,182.90.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Sol Strategies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th.

