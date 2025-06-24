Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) & Gartner (NYSE:IT) Critical Comparison

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Free Report) and Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Pharma-Bio Serv and Gartner’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pharma-Bio Serv -1.96% -1.47% -1.21% Gartner 19.82% 96.70% 13.68%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pharma-Bio Serv and Gartner”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pharma-Bio Serv $9.51 million 1.23 -$780,000.00 ($0.01) -51.00 Gartner $6.30 billion 4.87 $1.25 billion $16.07 24.79

Gartner has higher revenue and earnings than Pharma-Bio Serv. Pharma-Bio Serv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gartner, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Pharma-Bio Serv and Gartner, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pharma-Bio Serv 0 0 0 0 0.00 Gartner 1 3 5 0 2.44

Gartner has a consensus price target of $515.89, suggesting a potential upside of 29.52%. Given Gartner’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gartner is more favorable than Pharma-Bio Serv.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.5% of Gartner shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of Pharma-Bio Serv shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Gartner shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Pharma-Bio Serv has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gartner has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gartner beats Pharma-Bio Serv on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pharma-Bio Serv

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides technical compliance consulting services comprising regulatory compliance, validation, technology transfer, engineering, project management, and process support for the pharmaceutical, chemical manufacturing, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies. Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Dorado, Puerto Rico.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc. operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts. The Conferences segment offers executives and teams in an organization the opportunity to learn, share, and network. The Consulting segment offers market-leading research, custom analysis, and on-the-ground support services. This segment also offers actionable solutions for IT-related priorities, including IT cost optimization, digital transformation, and IT sourcing optimization. Gartner, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

