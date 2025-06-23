Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Bought by Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 413.0% during the first quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 16.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at $3,361,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 28.7% during the first quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth about $275,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TOL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective (up previously from $167.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.08.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 2.9%

TOL stock opened at $108.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.67 and a 52 week high of $169.52.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.42%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Further Reading

