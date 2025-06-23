iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Chapin Davis Inc.

Chapin Davis Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $60.43 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $68.33. The company has a market cap of $92.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

