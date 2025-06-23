CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Eagle Strategies LLC

Eagle Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 811.1% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 77.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 426.3% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.57, for a total value of $3,595,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,613,716.87. This represents a 13.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.16, for a total value of $2,026,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 768,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,984,702.72. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,060 shares of company stock worth $87,750,868 in the last ninety days. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 1.8%

CRWD stock opened at $476.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.72 billion, a PE ratio of -690.29 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $493.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $440.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $397.05.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWD has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $440.00 price objective (down previously from $450.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.17.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

