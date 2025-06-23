Park Capital Management LLC WI Boosts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Park Capital Management LLC WI lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,882 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.2% of Park Capital Management LLC WI’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Park Capital Management LLC WI’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 9,512 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 3,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 238,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $87,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $350.21 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $362.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $379.42.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The company had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.42%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Truist Financial increased their target price on Home Depot from $393.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Home Depot from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $400.00 target price on Home Depot and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HD

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.