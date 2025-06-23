Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Has $7.09 Million Stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. RTX accounts for about 2.1% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $7,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RTX by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,479,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,710,408,000 after buying an additional 1,252,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,264,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,722 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in RTX by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,047,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,198,000 after purchasing an additional 576,214 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in RTX by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,611,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,264,000 after purchasing an additional 603,159 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,745,644,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Benchmark raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Baird R W raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.82.

RTX Stock Up 0.6%

RTX stock opened at $146.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.54. The company has a market cap of $196.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. RTX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $99.07 and a fifty-two week high of $149.66.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. On average, research analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,959.56. The trade was a 50.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,496.84. This represents a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

