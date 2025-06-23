Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $21.86 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,738 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $21,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $257,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,898 shares in the company, valued at $7,256,795. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $296.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.12.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $212.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $119.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.56. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $206.39 and a one year high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.09 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.22% and a negative return on equity of 49.12%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

