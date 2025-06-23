XML Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

XML Financial LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,563,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,015 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of XML Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. XML Financial LLC owned 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $39,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Friday Financial lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Friday Financial now owns 500,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,747,000 after purchasing an additional 14,916 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 37,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 15,810 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,632,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,959,000 after purchasing an additional 661,205 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 86,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the period.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5%
SCHG stock opened at $27.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.16. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.37 and a twelve month high of $29.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.60 and its 200-day moving average is $27.01.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
