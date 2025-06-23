Eagle Strategies LLC Has $568,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Eagle Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $231.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.55. The company has a market cap of $229.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $190.27 and a one year high of $263.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

