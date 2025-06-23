Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Chevron by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 15,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX opened at $149.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $260.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.58.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 78.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.24.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

