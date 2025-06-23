Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 550 Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,288 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $2,216,314,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $930,095,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 15,012.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,755,096 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $664,810,000 after buying an additional 4,723,631 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,825,360 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,303,858,000 after buying an additional 2,350,448 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,411,949 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,231,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,069 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total value of $76,168,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,097,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000,421.92. This represents a 26.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total value of $291,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,400.30. This trade represents a 5.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 442,366 shares of company stock worth $83,395,223 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL opened at $205.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $575.96 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.39 and a 200-day moving average of $161.16. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $216.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. Oracle’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.08%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. JMP Securities set a $240.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Westpark Capital raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $195.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.74.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

