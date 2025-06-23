Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,350,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,559 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.6% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.28% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $105,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,474.1% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 4,825,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751,613 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,903,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,647,759 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,867,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,123,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 737.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,792,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,508,000 after buying an additional 1,578,387 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.80. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.33 and a 12 month high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

