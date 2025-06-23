Hudson Value Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

Hudson Value Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 78.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,718 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.17.

Insider Activity

In other Danaher news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $245,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at $611,036,665.92. This trade represents a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $3,129,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,442. This trade represents a 51.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE DHR opened at $196.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.38. Danaher Corporation has a 52-week low of $171.00 and a 52-week high of $281.70. The company has a market cap of $140.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. Danaher had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.85%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

