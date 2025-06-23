Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Has $456,000 Stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,841,000. Riverchase Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,510,000. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC now owns 234,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,570 shares during the last quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc now owns 222,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,024,000 after purchasing an additional 14,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $40.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.94. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $33.06 and a 1-year high of $42.42.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

