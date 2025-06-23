Dividend Stocks To Research – June 22nd

Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Johnson & Johnson, PepsiCo, Merck & Co., Inc., Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, and AbbVie are the seven Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares of companies that distribute a portion of their earnings to shareholders on a regular basis—typically quarterly—in the form of dividends. Investors buy these stocks both for potential capital appreciation and for a steady income stream. Companies that issue dividend stocks tend to be more established and generate consistent cash flows. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.81. 36,250,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,643,547. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.60. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Chevron stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,672,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,231,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $260.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.65. Chevron has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,591,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,993,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $360.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.65. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $169.99.

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

PepsiCo stock remained flat at $129.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. 22,843,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,791,513. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $176.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.19 and a 200 day moving average of $143.95. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $127.75 and a 1-year high of $180.91.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,825,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,041,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $198.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.31 and a 12 month high of $134.63.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,490,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,325,963. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.55 and a beta of -5.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.43. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $41.50.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $185.16. The stock had a trading volume of 12,149,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,244,176. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.70. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $163.52 and a 52-week high of $218.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.06 billion, a PE ratio of 78.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14.

