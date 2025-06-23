Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 32,804 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 458,117 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,804 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $13,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 21.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 19,775 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.1% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the first quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 300,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at $4,381,000. Finally, Pursue Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $496,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 789,652 shares in the company, valued at $21,770,705.64. The trade was a 2.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,440 in the last ninety days. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMI

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $28.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.43. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.47 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The stock has a market cap of $62.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.74.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $0.2925 dividend. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 100.86%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.