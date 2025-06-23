Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Has $953,000 Stock Position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,813 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 232,457 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $32,500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 16.7% in the first quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 3,650 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 596.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares during the period. EWA LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 3.5% in the first quarter. EWA LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 16.6% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $205.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market cap of $575.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $216.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.16.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.08%.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,211,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,000,580.20. This represents a 19.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $291,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,400.30. This represents a 5.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 442,366 shares of company stock valued at $83,395,223. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $221.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Loop Capital set a $135.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.74.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

