Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 762.9% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $193.00 to $183.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.80.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.9%

MPC opened at $168.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.19. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a one year low of $115.10 and a one year high of $183.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $31.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

