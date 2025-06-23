Crewe Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 215,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,403,000 after buying an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 18,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 102,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,287,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 15,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS QUAL opened at $175.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.34 and a fifty-two week high of $187.26.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

