Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) is Acorn Creek Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Acorn Creek Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,503 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises 2.3% of Acorn Creek Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Acorn Creek Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $4,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC now owns 38,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 60,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Atmos Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Atmos Advisory LLC now owns 256,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after purchasing an additional 35,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 140.7% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter.

BNDX stock opened at $49.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.15. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $50.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

