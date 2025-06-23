Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 19,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 382,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Refined Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $231.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.55. The company has a market capitalization of $229.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $190.27 and a 1-year high of $263.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

