Blossom Wealth Management Increases Stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Blossom Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Blossom Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

DFSD opened at $47.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.62 and a 200-day moving average of $47.34. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $46.66 and a 52 week high of $47.90.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.