Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Boosted by Centerpoint Advisory Group

Centerpoint Advisory Group increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 1.3% of Centerpoint Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Centerpoint Advisory Group’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,893,010,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 18,179.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,276,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,892,548,000 after acquiring an additional 17,181,652 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,524,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,018,089,000 after acquiring an additional 15,171,849 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,213,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,367,819,000 after acquiring an additional 6,809,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,134,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $110,155,206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,573,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial set a $295.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $304.00 price objective (up previously from $267.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.09.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $249.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $128.50 and a one year high of $265.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $220.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 93.63, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 88.39%.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 117,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.91, for a total value of $29,782,175.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,014,152 shares in the company, valued at $256,489,182.32. The trade was a 10.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.35, for a total value of $200,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,383.70. This trade represents a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 819,134 shares of company stock worth $157,921,449 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

