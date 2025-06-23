Cassia Capital Partners LLC Buys 86 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 0.7% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 358.3% during the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $763.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.12, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $677.09 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $780.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $800.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.51% and a net margin of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 48.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Erste Group Bank cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,011.79.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.