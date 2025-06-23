Childress Capital Advisors LLC Has $312,000 Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,687,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,384,650,000 after buying an additional 441,817 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,047,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,073,624,000 after buying an additional 458,048 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,003,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,775,421,000 after purchasing an additional 752,056 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,435,314,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,584,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $177.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $214.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. HSBC raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $205,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $453,525,208.20. This trade represents a 31.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Scully bought 13,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,503,742.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,742.50. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,471,488 shares of company stock valued at $501,529,092. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of KKR opened at $122.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.15 and a 12 month high of $170.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.06. The firm has a market cap of $109.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.73, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.89.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. KKR & Co. Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.22%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

