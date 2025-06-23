Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,335 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 32,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 44,246 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 19,667 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $13,599,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 172,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.2%

EPD opened at $31.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $67.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.65. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $27.37 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.13.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.05). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 80.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EPD

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.