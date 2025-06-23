HWG Holdings LP Purchases Shares of 153,544 Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 153,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,000. Kinder Morgan accounts for about 2.0% of HWG Holdings LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $917,523,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $157,804,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 212.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,468,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718,521 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 4,358,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543,670 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $87,729,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $496,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 789,652 shares in the company, valued at $21,770,705.64. The trade was a 2.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,522,440 in the last quarter. 12.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 1.6%

KMI opened at $28.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.74. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.47 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.43.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 100.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMI. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.21.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

