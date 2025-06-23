Contrasting JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) and Meat-Tech 3D (OTCMKTS:MTTCF)

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Free Report) and Meat-Tech 3D (OTCMKTS:MTTCF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares JBS and Meat-Tech 3D”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JBS $77.18 billion 0.21 $1.77 billion $1.76 8.20 Meat-Tech 3D N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

JBS has higher revenue and earnings than Meat-Tech 3D.

This table compares JBS and Meat-Tech 3D’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JBS 2.46% 21.85% 4.68% Meat-Tech 3D N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of JBS shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for JBS and Meat-Tech 3D, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JBS 0 0 2 1 3.33 Meat-Tech 3D 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

JBS beats Meat-Tech 3D on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JBS

JBS S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing of animal protein worldwide. The company trades in beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; plant based products; and other food products. It produces and commercializes leather, steel cans, plastic resin, personal care and cleaning products, and collagen, as well as wet blue leather, semi-finished, and finished leather products. In addition, it is involved in transportation, cold storage, industrial waste management solutions, recycling, and produces and commercializes electric power. Further, the company engages in the production and commercialization of raw ham and cooked ham; purchases and sells soybeans, tallow, palm oil, and caustic soda; and operates distribution centers and harbors. Additionally, it produces beef jerky; offers cattle fattening and warehousing services; operates logistics; and trades in by products from processing. The company was formerly known as Friboi Ltda. JBS S.A. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Meat-Tech 3D

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, develops cultivated meat production technologies in Israel. The company develops alternative protein manufacturing machines, including three-dimensional printers to produce meat, fish, and seafood analogs; and hybrid cultivated meat technologies to be integrated into production processes, as well as hybrid meat blends, cell lines, growth media, and bioreactors. It also offers premix blends as a plant-based alternative for meat and seafood under the SHMeat and SHFish brand names. In addition, the company provides consulting and implementation services. It serves food processing and retail companies; and cultivated meat producers. Steakholder Foods Ltd. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

